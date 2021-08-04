Watch out for Kumar, Punia, men's hockey team in medal rounds

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) If you’ve been following the Olympic action, here’s what you should be watching on TV from the early hours of Thursday, August 5.

Athletics

- Advertisement -

1:00 p.m. Men’s 20 km Race Walk — KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla & Sandeep Kumar

Hockey

- Advertisement -

7:00 a.m. Men’s Bronze Medal Match — India v Germany

Golf

- Advertisement -

4:00 a.m. Women’s Individual Strokeplay — Round 2 — Aditi Ashok

05:44 a.m. women’s Individual Strokeplay — Round 2 — Diksha Dagar

Wrestling

7:37 a.m. Women’s Freestyle 57kg Repechage — Anshu Malik v Valeria Koblova

8:00 a.m. Women’s Freestyle 53kg 1/8 Final — Vinesh Phogat v Mattsson Sofia Magdalena

8:56 a.m. Women’s Freestyle 53kg Quarterfinal — V Phogat (if she qualifies)

3:35 p.m. Women’s Freestyle 53kg Semifinals — V Phogat (if she qualifies)

4:20 p.m. Men’s Freestyle Final — Ravi Dahiya v Uguev Zavur

4:40 p.m. Men’s Freestyle 86kg — Bronze Medal Match — Deepak Punia v TBD

5:35 p.m. Women’s Freestyle 57kg — Anshu Malik (If she qualifies)

–IANS

bsk/kh