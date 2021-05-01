We conceded 25 runs too many to Punjab: Kohli

Adv.

Ahmedabad, April 30 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli said his bowlers let the team down by conceding 25 runs too many during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings here on Friday night.

“In the end we gave away 25 runs too many. Should have been chasing 160 when they were 116/5. But we gave away 25-odd runs in the end. One wicket there and we could have squeezed them. We couldn’t execute our plans,” said Kohli after the match.

“We focussed too much on what the batters were doing. We got away from our plans. We gave too many bad balls for boundaries,” he added.

Adv.

Kohli added that the team needed to get a few partnerships which they weren’t able to get.

“It was all about trying to get a partnership and have a strike rate of more than 110. We were not able to do that as a batting unit. Just a few little tweaks we need to address going forward,” he said.

–IANS

Adv.

kh/