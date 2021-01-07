World Sports

We have huge expectations from shooting: Rijiju

By IANS
New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) A lot of expectations ride on the shoulders of India’s shooters going into the Tokyo Olympics, said Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Rijiju on Thursday while inaugurating a residential hostel at the Karni Singh Shooting Range.

“Shooting is one of the premier sports at the moment. We have huge expectations from shooting and India has a huge reservoir of talent at grassroot level. We have maximum qualification in Tokyo Olympics from shooting,” said Rijiju at the inauguration ceremony.

Indian shooters have won a record 15 quotas going into the postponed Olympics and have a chance to add to that haul on the basis of world rankings in the coming months.

“Our athletes represent the country at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games. They must have a standard of living where basic facilities are provided. Shooting being a priority sport, we have to take all the necessary steps for the shooters,” said Rijiju.

Rijiju announced that all hostels must be of at least 3-star standard in terms of food, hospitality and cleanliness with the facility management being done by an expert agency.

He added that going forward there should be a separate girls hostel and separate boys hostel.

