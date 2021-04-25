We lacked intent, were 40 runs short: KKR skipper Morgan

Adv.

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan criticised his batsmen for not showing intent after his team lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets in an Indian Premier League match on Saturday.

Saturday’s loss is the fourth loss in five matches for KKR this season and it has put them at the bottom of the points table.

“The batting let us down. We lacked a lot of intent throughout the whole innings. We were behind the game right from the start. Didn’t put the bowlers under enough pressure,” said Morgan who himself is struggling for runs and was run out without facing a ball on Saturday.

“We were probably 40 runs short which is a lot in a T20 game. The wicket today wasn’t as good as it has been here at the Wankhede. That was a challenge in itself. Every time we tried taking an attacking option, we lost a wicket. It left us a lot to do at the back-end, which we didn’t obviously do,” he added and admitted that RR adapted to the pitch much better.

He said he wants KKR batsmen to play freely and with a clear mind.

“Clearer the mind, the easier it is. We want guys to play free-flowing cricket. It wasn’t there today unfortunately.”

KKR head coach Brendon McCullum too said that his team’s batsmen lacked intent.

“They have to play with more intent with the bat at the start,” said McCullum.

–IANS

kh/