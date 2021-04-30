We were 20-25 runs short: RR skipper Samson

Adv.

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson blamed his side’s batsmen for not putting enough runs on the scoreboard to challenge Mumbai Indians (MI) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday night.

“We were a few runs short, 20-25 short. We built it up nicely and didn’t capitalise. I think they had a very decent bowling line-up, we also have a good bowling line-up. It’s just about our batters performing a little more and I’m sure we’ll do it,” said Samson as his side lost by seven wickets with nine balls to spare.

This was Rajasthan Royals’ fourth loss in six matches. They have only four points so far. The franchise is missing some of its top foreign players with Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer leaving due to injury. Liam Livingstone left or England due to bubble fatigue while Andrew Tye returned to Australia for fear of getting locked out of his country.

Samson said the batsmen will have to back themselves and play positive cricket and get some big runs.

“Till now our bowlers have done a good job. Our bowlers did well but it was a good wicket. It’s just about scoring more. The process to do that is to back ourselves and play some positive cricket,” he added.

–IANS

kh/