We will focus on our process in every match: DC captain Pant

Dubai, Sep 18 (IANS) Rishabh Pant, the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC), who attended his first training session on Friday ahead of the second half of IPL 2021, said the team will focus on its processes. He also hoped that DC will continue their superlative performance from the first half of the tournament.

“Our ultimate goal is to win the trophy, but we are going to focus on our process. Hopefully, we can continue to play the way we did in the first half of the IPL 2021 season and we can go on and win the IPL trophy this year,” said Pant in a release issued by the franchise on Saturday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman divulged that he is currently focusing on getting used to the conditions in the UAE, “It’s pretty hot here in the UAE. I was trying to sit on the balcony during my quarantine period as much as possible to get used to the conditions. But it’s still felt quite hot when I took part in my first practice session here. I’m just trying to get used to the conditions now and hopefully, I will be fully acclimatized to the conditions in 2-3 days.”

The 23-year-old expressed his elation about meeting his teammates after completing his quarantine period. “It’s really nice to meet everyone after coming out of quarantine. It’s been great meeting the teammates here in training.”

Delhi Capitals, runners-up of the 2020 IPL, are currently at the top of the points table with 12 points from eight matches. They will commence their second leg of IPL 2021 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.

