Weightlifter Mirabai targets podium finish at Olympics

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Mirabai Chanu, India’s top woman weightlifter, is eyeing a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

“What I couldn’t achieve four years ago during 2016 Rio Olympics, I would like to complete that unfinished task this time in Japan,” said the 26-year-old weightlifter in a media interaction.

With 85 days to go for the Olympic Games, the lifter from Manipur said she has trained harder than before to stay on track for a medal in Tokyo.

“My training volume has gone up. I’ve improved my technique. All those things give me confidence to be a successful lifter when I step on to the bigger stage in July,” she added.

Mirabai believes she must train in the USA to achieve her goals.

“I don’t know if that plan would materialise as fresh travel restrictions are in place for Indians due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. But it would be good if we are able to train in USA ahead of the Tokyo Olympics,” said the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee.

Mirabai said that a lower back injury kept her out of the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

“The back injury is a thing of past. I don’t have any major issues right now. I’ve a good support staff including a sports psychologist. I see my own videos to keep the motivation level high,” she said of staying focused in times of pandemic.

Mirabai said that the Chinese lifters will be the main rivals for her in Tokyo. But she is ready to battle with lifters from the Asian powerhouse.

“If those girls from China can lift heavy barbells, why can’t I? With that aim in mind I am moving towards my goal,” she added.

