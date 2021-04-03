West Brom stun Chelsea 5-2, end Tuchel's unbeaten record

ADVERTISEMENT

London, April 3 (IANS) Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson each scored a double after Thiago Silva was sent off as West Brom secured a stunning 5-2 Premier League victory at Chelsea on Saturday.

The Blues were unbeaten in 14 games under head coach Thomas Tuchel and had not conceded a goal in seven matches, but they suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the Baggies at Stamford Bridge, reports DPA.

Christian Pulisic put Chelsea in front, but Silva was given the marching orders for a second bookable offence only 29 minutes into his return from injury.

The clinical Pereira then struck twice in first-half stoppage time and things went from bad to worse for Chelsea after the break, with Robinson and Mbaye Diagne giving West Brom a three-goal advantage.

Mason Mount pulled one back, but Robinson applied the finishing touches in injury time as the brilliant Baggies secured a first away league victory over the London club since 1978 to raise hopes they can pull off an unlikely great escape.

— IANS

akm/kh