West Indies have to buckle down, avoid complacency: Brathwaite

By IANS
Dhaka, Feb 10 (IANS) West Indies have to buckle down and not get ahead of themselves after their stunning win in the first Test against Bangladesh, said captain Kragg Brathwaite on Wednesday. Kyle Mayers’s double century on debut helped the West Indies complete the highest successful run chase in a Test match played in Asia, and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

“We got a nice win but we have to start over fresh. We have to buckle down, and can’t be complacent. We have to fight hard again. We as a team don’t want to get too far ahead,” Brathwaite said at a press interaction.

“We have five days of Test cricket to play. We are very happy to have won the first Test. We want to buckle down. Victory has meant a lot for us. The guys are very proud of winning the first Test but we look forward to the next five days,” he said.

The second Test will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here from Thursday.

West Indies are missing a number of their regular players, including captain Jason Holder, for whom Brathwaite is standing in.

“The biggest thing is not to get carried away. We are happy with the win but we know we start from zero. It is one of the things that the coach has stressed in the practice sessions. Guys are working hard. For me to them is to stay disciplined and stick to your plans both as a bowling and a batting unit,” he said.

–IANS

rkm/qma

