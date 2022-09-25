West Indies include pace bowler Cherry-Ann Fraser for third ODI vs New Zealand

St John’s (Antigua), Sep 25 (IANS) West Indies right-arm pace bowler Cherry-Ann Fraser has replaced Shamilia Connell in the 13-member squad for the third and final One-day International (ODI) against New Zealand Women to be played later on Sunday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here.

Fraser had an impressive 6ixty and Women’s Caribbean Premier League showing with her team, Guyana Amazon Warriors, taking four wickets in each tournament format.

New Zealand women have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, winning the first ODI by five runs on the DLS Method and taking the second by two wickets in a nail-biter.

“The ODI series has been a return to play for the team since their last encounter would have been the World Cup in February-April (in New Zealand). Although the team is in the rebuilding process, the first two matches turned out to have very close results, which augers well for the future,” said Cricket West Indies (CWI) lead selector for women, Ann Browne-John.

“The captain, Hayley Matthews, led from the front with her bowling and batting in the second match. It is also the time to start exposing some of the younger players evident in the fact that Shabika Gajnabi was given the responsibility of batting at No. 3. Another young player, Cherry Ann Fraser has been included in the squad for the final ODI as the panel strives to continue player development and exposure to international cricket,” she added.

The ODI series will be followed by the five-match T20I fixture beginning September 28.

West Indies squad for 3rd ODI: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

