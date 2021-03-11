ADVERTISEMENT
West Indies-Sri Lanka 3rd ODI to be a day game now

By Glamsham Bureau
St John’s (Antigua), March 10 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday announced a change to the start time for the third CG Insurance One-day International between West Indies and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The match will now start at 9:30am (8:30 am Jamaica Time) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. It was originally slated to be a day-night fixture and was to start at 1:30 pm.

All other matches in the CG Insurance ODI series will be played as originally scheduled, with the first match of the CG Insurance ODI series scheduled for Wednesday, followed by the second match on Friday.

Schedule:

March 10: 1st CG Insurance ODI at SVRS – 9:30am ECT/ 8:30am JT

March 12: 2nd CG Insurance ODI at SVRS – 9:30am ECT/8:30am JT

March 14: 3rd CG Insurance ODI at SVRS – 9:30am ECT/8:30am JT

March 17-18: two-day warm-up match at CCG – 10am ECT/9am JA

March 21-25: 1st Test at SVRS – 10am ECT/9am JT

March 29 to April 2: 2nd Test at SVRS – 10am ECT/9am JT

(Note: Coolidge Cricket Ground, CCG; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, SVRS; Eastern Caribbean Time, ECT; Jamaica Time, JT)

–IANS

qma/

