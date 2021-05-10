WFI to decide on Olympic preparatory camp next week

Adv.

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will conduct a brainstorming session next week to decide the venue for an Olympic preparatory camp since Sports Authority of India (SAI) has closed training centres due to a spike in coronavirus cases in India.

“Next week, we plan to have a meeting with the coaches and officials of the WFI to chalk out future plans. We will also check with SAI when they plan to open up training centres. But as of now there are no government facilities to conduct national camp for a core group of wrestlers who have qualified for Olympics,” Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of WFI told IANS.

WFI holds all the national camps in coordination with SAI. SAI training centre in Sonepat is the main venue for men while the women’s camp is organised in Lucknow.

Last month, several athletes and members of the coaching staff associated with the national camps in Lucknow and Sonepat tested positive for Covid-19. SAI took a decision to close the facilities till further orders.

“We will also send a proposal to SAI and check whether they will allow us to conduct camp for a small group of wrestlers,” said Tomar.

Eight wrestlers, including four in women’s category, have won Olympic quota places in their respective weight group.

A 12-member national team, including six in the men’s Greco-Roman event, participated in the May 6-9 World Olympic qualifiers in Sofia. India’s Sumit Malik (men 125 kg) and Seema Bisla (women 50 kg) won the Tokyo Olympic quota places in Sofia.

–IANS

nns/kh