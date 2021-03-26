ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Wheelers XI register win in Divyang Cricket League

By Glamsham Bureau
Chandigarh, March 25 (IANS) Wheelers XI defeated Beas XI by 26 runs as rains washed out two matches scheduled for Thursday in the 6th Divyang Cricket League, being held in three categories — visually impaired, hearing impaired, and wheelchair.

Wheelers XI scored 142 for four wickets in 15 overs while Beas XI were all out for 116 in 15 overs in the Sector 16 stadium.

Rains washed out both matches, scheduled to be played at the Sector 19 stadium, due to unplayable ground conditions.

A total of 192 specially-abled cricketers from 17 states are competing in the tournament.

Twelve teams — Silent Heroes, Chenab XI, Jhelum XI, Satluj XI, Ravi XI, Beas XI, Special Lions, Tiger Eyes, Visions, Punjab Heroes, DCF XI, and Wheelers XI — are in the fray in the three-day tournament.

–IANS

qma/

