World Sports

Wheelers XI, Silent Heroes, Visions win Divyang cricket titles

By Glamsham Bureau
Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) Wheelers XI, Silent Heroes, and Visions titles in the wheelchair, deaf, and the blind categories respectively of the 6th Divyang Cricket League here on Saturday.

In the wheelchair category final, Wheelers XI defeated Satluj XI by nine wickets. Batting first, Satluj XI scored 138 for three wickets in 20 overs, with Vikram scoring 72 not out off 36 balls and Aftab taking a solitary wicket for Wheelers XI.

In reply, Wheelers XI scored 140 for one wickets in 10.1 overs, with Aftab smashing 79 off 37 balls and Shailesh making 40 off 19 balls. For the losers, Ranjit bagged the lone wicket to fall. Aftab was adjudged the Man of the Match.

In the deaf category final, Silent Heroes beat defeated Jhelum XI by eight wickets. Batting first, Jhelum XI scored 63 for three wickets in 10 overs, with the top scorer being Kiran, who made 20 not out off 25 balls. In reply, Silent Heroes scored 64 for two wickets in six overs. Manu scored 19 and Paramdeep 15 for the winners. Manu won the Man of the Match award.

In the final of the blind category, Tiger Eyes beat Visions by 32 runs. Visions scored 154 for two wickets in 10 overs, with Suraj scoring 55 off 23 balls. Tiger Eyes scored 122 for six wickets in 10 overs. Lucky made 37 off 24 balls for the winners. Suraj was named the Man of the Match.

The three-day tournament was played from March 25 to 27. Four wheelchair teams, four visually impaired teams, and four hearing impaired cricket teams competed. Many of the participating players have represented India as a part of the Indian deaf team.

