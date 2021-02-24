Wickets for Joseph, runs for Hetmyer, win for Guyana

ADVERTISEMENT

St John’s (Antigua), Feb 23 (IANS) Fast bowler Keon Joseph had a huge impact with the new ball and Shimron Hetmyer made a stroke-filled half-century as Guyana Jaguars recorded a comprehensive victory over Windward Islands Volcanoes in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup.

Joseph steamed in from the Sir Curtly Ambrose End and took two key wickets in the first over of the match. He had dangerman Andre Fletcher caught at cover by Tevin Imlach and moments later had captain Sunil Ambris taken behind by Kemol Savory.

Joseph had impressive figures of 4/24 and was later named the CG Insurance Man-of-the-Match. Volcanoes were bowled out for 153. Hetmyer made 67 not out as Jaguars reached 155/1 off 28.4 overs in reply to win by nine wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Monday.

The victory was the fourth of the tournament for Jaguars who finished the preliminary round second in the standings on 16 points behind the unbeaten Trinidad and Tobago Red Force (20 points). The Volcanoes ended third on eight points followed by Jamaica Scorpions (eight), Barbados Pride (four) and Leeward Islands Hurricanes (four).

After Joseph’s spell destroyed Volcanoes batting, Chandrapaul Hemraj got Guyana off to the ideal start as he made 41 off 32 balls with seven fours and a six. He added 62 off 58 balls for the first wicket with Imlach who scored a polished 37 not out. Hetmyer was dominant and struck three fours and four sixes to record his second half-century of the tournament, in a 93-run partnership with the patient Imlach.

–IANS

