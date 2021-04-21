Wickets of Rohit, Pollard were most special: Mishra

Adv.

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Veteran spinner Amit Mishra was integral in Delhi Capitals (DC) beating defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium and he said that the wickets of MI captain Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard were the most special of the four he took.

“The wickets of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard were special for me because they have been game changers for MI for many years,” Mishra, 38, said in DC’s press release on Wednesday.

“I always go for wickets in every match that I play. I had a clear-cut plan about where I should bowl and how I could dismiss each of the big players in the Mumbai Indians side through my variations. And I am very happy that I could execute my plans. I am even more happy about the Delhi Capitals winning the match,” said Mishra.

Adv.

DC have had a chequered recent record against MI but Mishra said that this was not a factor in the minds of the players.

“In T20s, we have to forget the past and take a fresh start in every match that we play in, because anyone can change the match on any given day. I don’t think any of the players were thinking about our recent record against MI. Like (Delhi Capitals head coach) Ricky Ponting has told us, we take every day as a new day, and we play positively in every match,” he said.

–IANS

Adv.

rkm/kh