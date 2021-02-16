ADVERTISEMENT
Will be awesome to work with 'idol' de Villiers at RCB: Maxwell

By IANS
Sydney, Feb 16 (IANS) Australia’s Glenn Maxwell has said he would like to go to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) so that he can get to bat with his “idol” AB de Villiers.

Maxwell will be in the player pool in the IPL auction, which will be held on February 18, after being released by Kings XI Punjab.

“That’ll be awesome. AB (is) one of my idols and one of the guys I’ve always tried to watch the way he goes about (things),” Maxwell was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“It’ll be awesome to work with him, and he’s always been really helpful to me along the journey. Whenever I’ve caught up with him, he’s been brilliant. So to be able to work with him first hand will be pretty cool.”

Maxwell said he would also like to work with RCB captain Virat Kohli, with whom he said he gets along well.

“I get along with Virat pretty well. It’ll be certainly nice to work under Virat and will certainly enjoy batting with him – that’s for sure,” Maxwell added.

–IANS

rkm/dpb

