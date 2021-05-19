Will be interesting if Warner writes a book after retiring: Broad

Adv.

London, May 18 (IANS) England fast bowler Stuart Broad said that it will be interesting to read a book written by Australia’s David Warner whenever the latter retires considering the conversation that has cropped up in recent days about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Australia’s then captain Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and Warner, who was vice-captain at the time, got lengthy bans for their involvement in tampering with the ball during the third Test in Cape Town against South Africa.

“I have seen a couple of comments from David Warner’s agent, too, and I think it will be an interesting time when he stops playing for Australia and writes a book,” said Broad, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Adv.

Broad said that the incident may not be the focus during the Ashes later in the year but the England fans may have a few chants about it.

“There’s no doubt the Aussies would have been hoping this episode was signed sealed and delivered. It was an incredibly tough thing for those three players to go through. I can’t see it still being a conversation when the Ashes start in November, December, but I can see it being sung in the Barmy Army stands if they’re allowed,” said Broad.

The incident has come back to the news after Bancroft, who was caught tampering the ball with sandpaper, indicated that there may have been more players who knew the illegal tactics being employed at the time. Broad said that maintaining the ball to get reverse swing is always a team effort and bowlers can notice miniscule changes on the ball.

Adv.

“I’ve obviously never bowled within the Australian bowling attack but I can talk about how, in an England Test team, if I miss the seam by four millimetres, Jimmy Anderson is on me. He’ll be saying why has this ball got a mark on it here? It’s because you’ve missed the seam! Start hitting the seam, will you,” said Broad.

“Reverse swing with the red ball can be affected by so many different things. If you chase it to the boundary and throw it into the grass it can smooth the ball over and stop it reversing. If you touch the ball with wet hands it will stop it reversing. If you shine it in a way that smooths over the rough side it will stop it reversing,” he added.

–IANS

Adv.

rkm/kh