Will grab the chance when it comes: Easwaran

Adv.

By Khurram Habib

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Opening batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is due to travel to England with the Indian team, said he is not too concerned about talks that he did not deserve to be called up for the tour.

“Everyone is entitled to his opinion. But I don’t want to comment on it or even react to it,” the batsman from Bengal told IANS.

Adv.

Former selector Sarandeep Singh had told IANS recently that he was surprised with Easwaran’s selection.

“I am surprised with Easwaran’s selection. I thought Prithvi Shaw is an experienced player at international level, and has played Tests. He is currently in form also. He should have been included. I would have even thought of Devdutt Padikkal, because you need to reward domestic performances too,” said Singh, who was part of the previous selection committee.

But Easwaran, who had an ordinary outing in the last Ranji Trophy season, said he is mentally prepared to play in England.

Adv.

“This is really a big thing for me. I have experience of playing overseas. I have represented India ‘A’ team. Representing your country at the highest level is already enough of a motivation,” Easwaran added.

Teams are travelling with extended squads due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this has resulted in reserve players standing a chance at making it to the playing XI. A number of reserve players got catapulted to the main squad in India’s tour of Australia earlier this year.

“I am prepared for every single game, even though I am among the standby players. I will be ready when I am called upon,” he added.

Adv.

“I know the conditions are challenging for batsmen in England but as players we have to enjoy these challenges. It is about battling and believing in yourself. The English conditions require some adjustments on which I had been working with my coach,” said Easwaran, who had been training for the last 20 days in his hometown of Dehradun.

“I have to be disciplined with my approach, if and when I get a chance to play. That will be the key because there will be a lot of movement,” he added.

Easwaran credited former India captain Rahul Dravid for guiding him in India A squad.

“Rahul Dravid has taught a lot of things. The best part was that he gave me a lot of confidence. He asked me to be prepared for different conditions and gave me insights into how to tackle different situations,” he said.

–IANS

kh/rkm