Will remember the armed forces sacrifice every time I represent India: Para-shuttler Manasi

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) India’s ace para-shuttler and 2019 world champion Manasi Joshi recently visited Delhi’s National War Memorial during her short visit to the National Capital.

Manasi, who recently became world No. 1 in the BWF para-badminton rankings in the Women’s Singles SL3 category, always wanted to visit the national monument since its inauguration in 2019 and pay homage to the martyrs of the country.

“Since 2019, I wanted to visit the National War Memorial and pay my respect to the people who have lost their lives protecting our country and paid the supreme sacrifice. Today I finally got the opportunity and was truly honoured to visit the place,” Manasi said.

During the visit, Manasi paid homage to the brave soldiers who lost their lives during 2020’s Galwan Valley violence, including Late Colonel Santosh Babu who was awarded India’s second-highest military honour, the Mahavir Chakra, for his bravery.

Manasi also took the round of the Veerata Chakra of the National War Memorial, which comprises of six bronze murals depicting famous battles fought by the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy — Battle of Longewala, Battle of Gangasagar, Battle of Tithwal, Battle of Rezang La, Operation Meghdoot and Operation Trident.

The stories about the six fierce battles left Manasi emotional and she said that she will now carry them with her whenever she represents the country.

“I wish I knew more and had more information (about these battles) as a kid. If I had all this information in my childhood itself, I think I would have developed more understanding and respect towards our armed forces. But it’s never too late.”

She then went on to add, “We carry the tri-colour when we go out of the country, but none of us can do this (give our lives for the country). Next time when I am representing the country, I will keep all these soldiers scarifie with me at the back of my mind and will always remember this.”

–IANS

cs/akm