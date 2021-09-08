Will try to build on the momentum we had: Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Sep 8 (IANS) Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra on Wednesday said that the Delhi Capitals will try to build on the momentum they had in the first half of the Indian Premier League, when the second phase begins here in UAE. The Capitals will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22.

“We have been doing well in the last two seasons and the performances have come because of a collective effort. From coaches to selectors to players, everyone should be credited for Delhi Capitals’ progress as a team in the last few years.

- Advertisement -

“We will try to build on our momentum from the first half of the IPL 2021 season and take one match at a time once the season resumes,” said the 38-year-old.

The Capitals had a fantastic run in the first half of the tournament, recording six wins in eight matches. However, Mishra expressed that all teams will have to start afresh when the season resumes this month.

- Advertisement -

“We are at the top of the table right now, but we have to start afresh. We have to set our strategies again. I think every team has an equal chance of doing well now since we are all re-starting the tournament. We are playing the second half of the IPL in a different country, so we have to devise our strategies according to the conditions here in the UAE.”

The Delhi spinner, who has taken the second-most wickets (166) in the history of the IPL, has been trying to get used to the conditions in the UAE during the pre-season camp. Mishra, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 just before the IPL was suspended in May 2021, spoke about how he re-built his fitness post recovery from the illness.

- Advertisement -

“After the IPL was suspended in May, I focused on my recovery from Covid-19. According to the advice given to me by the doctors, I improved my fitness slowly and steadily. It was difficult for me during the recovery phase, but I am happy that I am here for the second half of the season. I trained on my own and didn’t go close to anybody after recovery. I got some gym equipment such as a treadmill and set them up at my home as well because I didn’t want to train in a public gym,” said Mishra.

–IANS

cs/akm