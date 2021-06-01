Will try to frustrate Williamson with dot balls: Siraj

Adv.

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) India pace bowler Mohammed Siraj on Tuesday said he will try to frustrate New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson with dot balls if given an opportunity to play World Test Championship (WTC) final which begins on June 18 in Southampton.

“I will try to bowl in a particular spot tirelessly. I will focus on bowling dots against Kane Williamson, the best batsman in New Zealand line-up, to create pressure on him. It will provoke him to go for shots and there will be a high chance of getting him out,” said Siraj a day before the India squad departs for England.

The right-arm pace bowler, who made an impact on India’s tour of Australia and played a key role in helping the injury-stricken team win the Test series 2-1, said he will try to draw batsmen on to the front-foot in England since the pitches there are different from those in Australia.

Adv.

“Australian pitches offer more bounce and pace. I used to bowl back of good length there. But in England, there will be more swing. So I will try to make the batsmen play on front-foot,” Siraj told ABP News.

The 27-year-old pace bowler from Hyderabad said that New Zealand will get acclimatised to conditions more than India since they play two Test matches against England before the WTC final. The first of the two Tests begins at Lord’s on Wednesday.

“We are going through quarantine these days before we leave for England. We had no cricket after IPL got postponed. But New Zealand will play a Test series against England and they have reached there much before us. So they will not only be among matches, they will also get more time to adjust to English conditions.”

Adv.

The right-arm pacer added that top-flight cricket has helped him overcome nervousness.

“I won’t say it is technical changes. It is entirely psychological changes which came into me. Previously, I used to be nervous on the field. But I have overcome that,” he added.

“I work hard on my fitness. I spend time at the gym, training hard. Becoming flexible is the key to success for any pacer and I have achieved it through training.”

Adv.

Apart from WTC final, India will also play five Test matches against England in August-September during the tour.

–IANS

kh/