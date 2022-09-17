Williams F1 driver Albon working to be fit for Singapore GP after surgery

Monte Carlo, Sep 17 (IANS) Williams Formula 1 driver Alex Albon has said he is working to get fit for the Singapore Grand Prix weekend (September 30-October 2) following his release from hospital after a surgery for appendicitis and post-operative anaesthetic complications.

Ahead of the final practice for last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, it was announced that the Thai driver had been diagnosed with appendicitis — with the Williams driver then suffering ‘unexpected post-operative anaesthetic complications which led to respiratory failure’, according to a statement from his team, with Albon transferred to intensive care and put on mechanical ventilation.

On Friday, Albon took to social media to give an update on his health, saying his goal is to get fully fit for the Singapore GP in two weeks’ time. Dutch driver Nyck de Vries had stood in for Albon at Monza.

“I feel pretty good, I feel okay,” said Albon, in a video posted on his social media accounts, according to formula1.com.

“Obviously on Saturday, I had a slight issue and the doctors did an amazing job, and I’m very grateful that they got me in good health and out of the hospital by Tuesday.

“I’ve been in Monaco since then, I’ve been starting to walk around. The goal is to be ready by Singapore, which is going to be tough; it’s one of the toughest races that we go to, so not an easy one, but let’s aim high and see what happens.

“And just a quick message to say thank you for all the kind messages,” he added. “I’ve been reading them all — or as many as I can, and it means a lot. Thanks, hopefully see you in Singapore and peace out.”

Albon had raced to P6 at the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix for Red Bull, and he would be keen to follow up De Vries’s two points at Monza with a top-10 finish of his own at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Albon is currently placed 19th with four points on the driver’s standings, while Williams Mercedes are 10th on the constructor’s standings with six points.

–IANS

akm/