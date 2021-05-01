Williamson replaces Warner as SRH captain

Adv.

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday announced that Kane Williamson will take over captaincy from David Warner for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Warner led SRH in the first six matches. The franchise lost five of those matches and is at the bottom of the points table.

“SunRisers Hyderabad would like to announce that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy for tomorrow’s match and for the remainder of IPL 2021,” the franchise said in a statement on Saturday.

SRH also said that they will be changing the overseas combination for Sunday’s game against Rajasthan Royals.

“The team management has also made the decision that they will be changing their overseas combination for tomorrow’s match against Rajasthan Royals,” added the SRH statement.

The franchise said that the decision to replace Warner wasn’t been easy.

“This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both one and off the field,” said the statement.

Australian opener Warner had led SRH to the play-offs last season. However, this year they have failed to conjure up wins. Their middle-order batting has let them down.

–IANS

kh/