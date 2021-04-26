Williamson's 66 in vain as DC beat SRH in Super Over (Lead)

Adv.

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 66 off 51 balls went in vain as Delhi Capitals (DC) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first Super Over of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Prithvi Shaw (53), Steve Smith (34) and captain Rishabh Pant (37) led DC to 159/4. SRH’s chase got off to a shaky start with captain David Warner (6) being run out in the fourth over and opener Jonny Bairstow (38) falling in the sixth.

Williamson anchored the chase after that point but hardly found anyone at the other end capable of standing up to the challenge of facing the DC bowlers on the sluggish Chepauk pitch.

However, Jagadeesha Suchith managed to smash 14 runs off six balls and, alongwith Williamson, took SRH to 159/7 and forced the game into a Super Over.

SRH, who sent in captain David Warner and Kane Williamson, managed to take just seven runs in their Super Over which was bowled by Axar Patel. One run was deducted from SRH’s tally due to captain Warner not putting his bat completely over the crease for the last run.

Captain Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan walked out for the run chase while spinner Rashid Khan bowled for SRH. The batsmen took two runs off the first two balls before Pant hit a four off the third. The next ball, however, went for a dot after which the batsmen stole two runs off the last two balls to take DC over the line.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 159/4 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 53, Rishabh Pant 37; Siddharth Kaul 2/31) beat SunRisers Hyderabad 159/7 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 66 not out, Jonny Bairstow 38; Avesh Khan 3/34) by Super Over.

–IANS

rkm/rt