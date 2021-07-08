Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty powers into final

Adv.

London, July 8 (IANS) Ashleigh Barty became the first world No. 1 to reach Wimbledon Championships final in five years after she defeated 2018 champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first semi-final on Thursday.

Ashleigh, who will lead the Australian tennis contingent at the Tokyo Olympics this month, took an hour and 26 minutes to prevail over the German opponent. She came back from a break down at 5-3 in the second set to seal the win.

The Aussie committed more double faults – 4 against 3 – but it was her power-packed game and high percentage of wins on first service that carried her through.

She fired eight aces against none by Angelique and won 88 per cent of points on first serve. Ashleigh also converted two of the five break-points.

This is Ashleigh’s best finish at Wimbledon. She has won only one Grand Slam singles title before – the 2019 French Open.

