Adv.
Adv.
WorldSports

Wimbledon: Ashleigh wins final in three sets to clinch title

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

London, July 10 (IANS) World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty won the women’s singles title at the Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, beating eighth seed Karolina Pliskova in three sets 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 in one hour and 55 minutes.

Ashleigh, who had become the first world No. 1 in five years to reach the final at SW19, became the first Australian woman player in 41 years after Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1980) to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.

This is her second Grand Slam title after the 2019 French Open.

Adv.

–IANS

kh/bsk

Adv.
Previous articleWimbledon: Indian-American Samir Banerjee reaches boys singles final
Next articleTime running out for Harmanpreet the leading batswoman
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates