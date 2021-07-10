Wimbledon: Ashleigh wins final in three sets to clinch title

Adv.

London, July 10 (IANS) World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty won the women’s singles title at the Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, beating eighth seed Karolina Pliskova in three sets 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 in one hour and 55 minutes.

Ashleigh, who had become the first world No. 1 in five years to reach the final at SW19, became the first Australian woman player in 41 years after Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1980) to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.

This is her second Grand Slam title after the 2019 French Open.

