Wimbledon: Berrettini, Sonego reach fourth round on rainy day

London, July 3 (IANS) Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy progressed to the men’s singles fourth round on a rain-marred day at the Wimbledon Championship on Saturday.

Berrettini romped to a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia in one hour and 41 minutes for his 100th tour-level win. The match was suspended for one hour and 31 minutes with scores tied 3-3 in the first set.

There was some more good news for Italy on Saturday as 23rd seed Lorenzo Sonego too made it to the fourth round — only the third time that two Italians have reached this stage in the history of the tournament.

Sonego defeated James Duckworth of Australia 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 47 minutes.

Seventh seed Berrettini, 27, came to Wimbledon on the back of three titles in the last three months — the cinch Championships in London in June, the Madrid Open in May, and the Serbia Open in April — made it to the last 16 for the second time, having done that in 2019.

On resuming at 3-3 after the rain break, Berrettini broke Bedene’s serve and went on to win the first set. In the second, he saved two break points in the second game before surging to take the set. After winning the first two games in the third set, things went on the expected line for world No.9 Berrettini, who sent down 20 aces and 38 winners.

Next up for Berrettini is Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka, who defeated Jordan Thompson of Australia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in just over two hours on Court 14.

