Wimbledon: British teenager Emma Raducan reaches fourth round

London, July 4 (IANS) Local teenager Emma Raducan stormed into the fourth round in womens singles at the Wimbledon Championships on Saturday, spreading some cheer among British tennis fans disappointed following the defeat of former champion Andy Murray in the third round.

On a rain-marred day at the only grass-court Grand Slam, the 18-year-old Emma, ranked 338 in the world, showed steely nerves as she overcame a ranking gap of 293 to outplay Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5 in one hour, forty minutes.

Emma, making her debut at the All England Club on a wild card, has not dropped a single set in this event so far and will play unseeded Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday.

On Saturday, Emma, who has recently appeared for her school exams and is awaiting results, struck four aces and 30 winners and won 83% points on her first serve.

In other matches on Saturday when more than one and half hours of play was lost due to rain, 2018 Wimbledon winner Angelique Kerber of Germany fought back from first set defeat to overcome Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 2-6, 6-0, 6-1, while Coco Gauff of the United States, the 20th seed, advanced to the fourth round by beating Kaja Juvan of Slovenia 6-3, 6-3in 66 minutes.

–IANS

