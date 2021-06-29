Wimbledon: Djokovic enters Round 2 with 4-set win over British teen

Adv.

Wimbledon, June 28 (IANS) World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who is eyeing a world record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, started his Wimbledon campaign on a winning note getting past local boy Jack Draper 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 to enter the second round.

Djokovic, who has won 19 Grand Slam titles including five at SW 19, lost the first set to the 19-year-old but bounced back to win the remaining three sets in convincing fashion.

“It feels great seeing everyone and being back on probably the most special, the most sacred tennis court in the world,” said Djokovic after the match.

“Obviously, alongside many other players, I was very sad last year that Wimbledon was cancelled. (It was) a very difficult time for everyone, but I am really glad that the sport is back and hopefully you guys have enjoyed it and you will enjoy it in the next couple of weeks,” he added.

The top seed hammered 25 aces against the hapless teenager and won six of the 15 break points he got.

He won 87% of the points on first serve. Draper committed six double faults.

Djokovic could next run into world No. 5 Kevin Anderson, who faces Chilean qualifier Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera.

The first day’s play at the Wimbledon Championships was affected by rain. Scheduled to start at 11.30 a.m. local time, matches on the outside courts began at 3.40 p.m.

