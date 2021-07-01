Wimbledon: Nishikori, Dimitrov sent packing in second round (Ld)

Adv.

London, July 1 (IANS) The Wimbledon campaign of unseeded Japanese Kei Nishikori came to a premature end on Thursday with his defeat to Jordan Thompson of Australia in the second round.

World No. 53 Nishikori, a two-time quarter-finalist here in 2018 and 2019, lost to Thompson in four sets, 5-6, 4-6, 7-5, 3-6.

The seasoned Japanese served five double faults and made 49 unforced errors as compared to 22 by his opponent. Though he put in a better first serve than his opponent, Nishikori could win only 64% points on his first serve as compared to 81% by Thompson.

Earlier, in first round, Nishikori had defeated Alexei Popyrin of Australia 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

No.18 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria too was dumped the wayside on Thursday. He was shown the door by Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who won 6-4, 7-6, 7-6. The Kazakh slammed 34 aces to four by Dimitrov.

Spanish eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut lost some steam after winning the first two sets in his second round match. He advanced after winning a nerve-jingling five-setter against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia — coming through the bruising contest 6-3, 6-3, 6-7, 3-6, 6-3.

Earlier, world No. 6 Alexander Zverev defeated American Tennys Sandgren 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 in one hour and 45 minutes to advance to the third round. However, 13th seed Gael Monfils fell to Spanish Pedro Martinez in four sets.

Zverev, who lost in the second round of Halle Open, hammered 13 aces and committed only two double faults. Tennys Sandgren hit eight aces and committed as many as six double faults.

The 24-year-old German, who is yet to win a Grand Slam title, converted five of the 10 break points.

The seventh seed Matteo Berrettini scored a hard-fought 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over Botic Van de Zandschulp to advance to third round.

The Italian fired 20 aces against de Zandschulp’s seven. He also won 83 per cent points on first service.

Although he could convert only two of the seven break points, he was still better than the Dutch player who failed to convert even one of his nine break points.

The 17th seed Cristian Garin of Chile reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career after he overcame Australian Marc Polmans 7-6(3), 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(5) in four sets.

Martinez surprised 13th seed Frenchman Monfils 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5) to advance to the third round. Though Monfils’s game was power-packed as he fired 21 aces as against six from Martinez and also won more on first serve, he still failed.

–IANS

bsk/qma