Wimbledon: Ons sets up quarter-final clash with Aryna after shock win

London, July 5 (IANS) Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur shocked seventh-seed Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the Wimbledon Championships on Monday to set up a quarter-final clash with second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who overcame Elena Rybakina, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Top seed Ashleigh Barty ended 2021 French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova’s 15-match unbeaten streak to reach her fifth career Grand Slam quarter-final 7-5, 6-3.

Ons, who became the first Arab and first North African woman to reach the Wimbledon last-eight stage, will play her second Grand Slam quarter-final after the 2020 Australian Open.

The 26-year-old has been in good form on grass this season, having won 10 games and lost only one.

Aryna said that the quarter-final between the two will be a battle of two players who serve well.

“She has good touch, good serving game, moving well,” said Aryna.

“I also have a good serve, play aggressive. I am kind of trying to use my touch also. Trying to be not only aggressive on the court, sometimes change the speed,” she added.

“It is going to be interesting match. It is going to be great battle. I am really looking forward for this match.”

Ons fired eight aces against two by Iga and committed only two double faults as against five by the Polish player.

She won 74 per cent of first service points and won all seven of her break-points.

–IANS

kh/bsk