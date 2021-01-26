ADVERTISEMENT
Windies need to play spin better, rotate strike: Simmons

By IANS
Chattogram, Jan 25 (IANS) West Indies coach Phil Simmons has lamented his team’s inability to play spin and rotate strike in ODIs after it succumbed to a 120-run defeat in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh on Monday.

The Caribbean team managed 122, 148, and 177 across three ODIs.

“We need to play spin better. We need to be able to rotate strike and score boundaries in Bangladesh, a lot better. There’s work to be done,” said Simmons after Monday’s match.

“I think our performance has been under par. We didn’t bat as well as we can do. Bowling wasn’t that bad. We limited them under 300 on this wicket, which is good. Our batting has been poor throughout the series,” he added.

West Indies had just one batsman among the top five run-getters in the series with Rovman Powell aggregating 116 in three matches.

Their bowling was poor too with left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein the only one among the top five wicket-takers. Hosein picked four wickets.

“Every time you have low scores, it is not enough character, heart, determination shown. It is all about putting everything out there and making sure things happen the way you want them to happen, and that’s not been done,” Simmons said on his team’s performance.

