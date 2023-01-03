Winning the World Cup is Hardik Pandya's "biggest" New Year's resolution

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) India T20 captain Hardik Pandya on Monday revealed that his biggest New Year’s resolution is to win the ODI World Cup that the country will be hosting in October-November this year.

Pandya, who is leading India in three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, will play the ODI series under the regular skipper and the all-rounder said there can not be a bigger resolution than winning the World Cup. India last won the World Cup at home in 2011.

“The biggest is to win the world cup. I don’t think there could be any bigger resolution. Really want to win the World Cup for which we will try everything possible in our hands to go out and give our everything. I think things are looking bright and let’s hope it is,” Pandya told the media on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Monday.

One of the reasons that Pandya could dream big is his brilliant performance in recent times. Following India’s shock exit in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pandya was out of action because of a back injury till the 2022 IPL season.

The star India allrounder made a memorable comeback by leading debutants Gujarat Titans to the IPL title and has had some superb scores since his return to action, including in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Pandya the year 2022 was magical for him as he fought his way back from injury.

“One year back things were quite different when I went out of the sport… that was my call to go out and spend some time and get better at it. It [2022] has been a magical year for me,” he said. “Obviously, would have liked [to win] the [2022 T20] World Cup also but that is part and parcel of the game, we tried but it did not happen. Going forward, what do I want to achieve? There is a lot to achieve. I have not achieved anything.

“So I am looking forward to the future. There are World Cups coming. There are going to be multiple World Cups in multiple years so the goal will always be to win a World Cup and I think, from now onwards, the goal will be to win the World Cup,” said Pandya.

One major concern for Pandya’s fans has been his bowling as the allrounder has not yet returned to his best with the ball. Pandya said he will work hard towards getting his bowling mojo back.

“I know the language of hard work, I don’t know any other language in my life. I have been thrown here, there and the only thing that has brought me back is my hard work. So, how I am gonna manage? it’s through hard work.

“I am going to keep working hard and make sure I look after my body, which I do. Injuries are part of the game and I can’t change that. But I am very confident about everything that I have done and I believe in the processes which have got me here,” he said.

