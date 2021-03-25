Woakes ready to miss NZ Test to play in IPL final

ADVERTISEMENT

London, March 25 (IANS) England all-rounder Chris Woakes is ready to give the Test match against New Zealand a miss if Delhi Capitals (DC) reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) final.

Woakes, who has not played an international match since September 2020 and a T20I since November 2015, said that he intends to make it to the England squad for the T20 World Cup later in the year.

“If I’m not in the Delhi XI, I’ll speak to Ricky (DC head coach Ricky Ponting) and the powers-that-be. Of course I want to play at Lord’s, my record there (27 wickets at 11 runs apiece, and a career-best 137 with the bat) speaks for itself. But those Tests were arranged late,” Woakes told The Guardian.

Woakes, 32, said that an opportunity to play in an IPL final is not something he would like to miss out on.

The IPL final is scheduled to be held on May 30 while the first Test between England and New Zealand will start on June 2 at the Lord’s.

“England want us to broaden our horizons in the IPL and, at this stage of my career, these opportunities won’t keep coming up. If it means missing a Test, that unfortunately might be the case. The players are in an awkward position, though. This summer is big, especially with a Test series against India to follow,” said Woakes.

–IANS

rkm/arm