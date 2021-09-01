Women Cricket Premier League held in Kashmir

- Advertisement -

Srinagar, Aug 31 (IANS) Women Cricket Premier League is being organised from August 30 to September 11 at Doru Stadium in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Tuesday.

The Army said a total of eight teams are participating in the second edition of the tournament this year.

- Advertisement -

The inaugural match was witnessed by Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan. While interacting with the players, he encouraged the young players to pick up correct techniques and practice with heart and soul.

“The first edition of the tournament was conducted in October 2020. Four local teams had participated in matches played over a duration of two days. Anantnag Blue team had won the inaugural edition of the tournament and had been encouraged by Irfan Pathan and Sachin Tendulkar via video messages. The winning team was also taken on a capability building tour to Mumbai and Pune where they were given opportunity to play cricket with local teams. They had also visited the premier military training institution of the Indian Army, the National Defence Academy at Khadakvasla and had met prominent celebrities like Nana Patekar,” the army said.

- Advertisement -

“Building upon the success of previous edition, this year the scope was increased to include eight teams. The daughters of Kashmir are working hard to see their names called out in along with great Indian sporting icons like P.V. Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Mithali Raj, Sangeeta and Ritu Phogat and many others.”

–IANS

- Advertisement -

zi/vd