Adv.
Adv.
WorldSports

Women cricketers will pick lessons from men's team: Mithali

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) The India women’s team will seek guidance on English conditions from the men’s team with whom they travel to England for a full tour on Wednesday night, said India women’s Test captain Mithali Raj here on Tuesday.

“Yes, I am sure the girls have been interacting whenever they have crossed path. Good to have them [male cricketers] around because they have played a lot in the UK. You can ask them questions and they can help out because most of the girls are playing the Test format for the first time,” said Mithali, a day before the men’s and women’s teams leave for England in a charter flight.

“So it can really help them if they exchange notes and gain some more experience from their talks and their tours,” she said.

Adv.

–IANS

kh/qma

Adv.
Previous articleNot ideal to tour without practice: Women's cricket coach Powar
Next articleAshish Sonkar on why he signed up for ‘Yaad aaye’ video
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates