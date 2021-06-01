Women cricketers will pick lessons from men's team: Mithali

Adv.

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) The India women’s team will seek guidance on English conditions from the men’s team with whom they travel to England for a full tour on Wednesday night, said India women’s Test captain Mithali Raj here on Tuesday.

“Yes, I am sure the girls have been interacting whenever they have crossed path. Good to have them [male cricketers] around because they have played a lot in the UK. You can ask them questions and they can help out because most of the girls are playing the Test format for the first time,” said Mithali, a day before the men’s and women’s teams leave for England in a charter flight.

“So it can really help them if they exchange notes and gain some more experience from their talks and their tours,” she said.

