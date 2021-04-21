Women recurve archers shine in World Cup qualifying round

Adv.

Guatemala City, April 21 (IANS) India’s women recurve archers scored 2003 points to move on top of the field in the qualification round of the Archery World Cup Stage 1 while the mixed recurve team finished second (1353 points) and men’s recurve team finished third (2010 points) in the qualification stage.

“The competition is not as strong as expected. This could be due to a new wave of coronavirus across the globe,” an official of AAI told IANS.

In the individual men’s recurve qualification round, Atanu Das finished second behind USA’s Ellison Brandy. Das shot 680 while Brandy scored 694.

Adv.

Pravin Jadhav (666) , Dhiraj Bommadevara (664) and Tarundeep Rai (663), the three other Indians in fray, were placed down the ladder.

In the women’s individual recurve qualification round, Ankita Bhakat shot 673 points to finish second in the group. Deepika Kumari scored 671 to finish third. Mexico’s Ana Vazquez shot 680 to lead in the women’s field.

–IANS

Adv.

nns/kh