Women's cricket: West Indies penalised for slow over-rate in first ODI against England

By Glamsham Bureau

Dubai, Dec 6 (IANS) The West Indies have been fined 40 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the first ODI of their ICC Women’s Championship series in Antigua, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

Denavon Hayles of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after the West Indies were ruled to be two overs short of the target on Sunday’s match after time allowances were taken into consideration.

The West Indies succumbed to a massive 142-run loss in the first ODI after conceding 307 runs to England while opting to bowl first.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over if their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

As per the ICC statement, captain Hayley Matthews pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Jacqueline Williams and Leslie Reifer, and third umpire Nigel Duguid leveled the charge.

Two more ODIs remain in the series, all part of the ICC Women’s Championship, and will be followed by a five-match T20I series in Antigua and Barbados.

–IANS

avn/bsk

