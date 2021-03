Women's One-Day Trophy: K'taka beat TN by 86 runs

ADVERTISEMENT

Indore, March 17 (IANS) Veda Krishnamurthy’s 103 helped Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 86 runs in Group E of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy on Wednesday. Veda’s ton helped Karnataka scored 294/6 in their 50 overs and Tamil Nadu in reply were all out for 203 in 48.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Kerala managed to defend a total of 216 against Punjab in Group D. Jipsa Joseph and Aleena Surendran took two wickets each as Kerala limited Punjab to 149/9 in 50 overs.

In another Group D match, Mumbai captain Sayali Satghare ended with figures of 7/5 as they bowled out Nagaland for 17 runs in 17.4 overs. Mumbai completed the chase in four balls.

Group D (In Indore)

Nagaland 17 all out in 17.4 overs (Sayali Satghare 7/5) lost to Mumbai 20/0 in 0.4 overs (Esha Oza 13 not out) by 10 wickets

Kerala 216 all out in 48.4 overs (Minnu Mani 72, Shani T 50; Kanika Ahuja 4/38) beat Punjab 149/9 in 50 overs (B N Meena 50 not out; Jipsa V Joseph 2/24, Aleena Surendran 2/27) by 67 runs

Madhya Pradesh 220/6 in 50 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 66, Tamanna Nigam 49; J Mohite 2/65) beat Baroda 122 all out in 42.4 overs (Anushka Sharma 3/18, Nikita Singh 2/21) by 98 runs

Group E (In Chennai)

Vidarbha 165/9 in 50 overs (Bharti Fulmali 67; Sushmita Kumari 4/16) beat Himachal 140 all out in 45.3 overs (Tanuja Kanwer 30; N T Kohale 4/19) by 25 runs

Karnataka 294/6 in 50 overs (Veda Krishnamurthy 103, S Shubha 60; K N Ramyashri 2/47) beat Tamil Nadu 208 all out in 48.3 overs (Arshi Choudhary 96, Shylaja Sundar 56) by 86 runs

Delhi 332/2 in 50 overs (Shweta Sehrawat 118, Neha Tanwar 93) beat Meghalaya 47 all out in 31.5 overs by 285 runs

Plate (In Bengaluru)

Jammu & Kashmir 268/5 in 50 overs (Sarla Devi 89, Rudrakshi Chib 57; S Ligu 2/50) beat Arunachal Pradesh 111/9 in 50 overs (B Ritu 56; Rubia Syed 2/11) by 157 runs

Mizoram 178/9 in 50 overs (Prajakta S 61; Shristi Rai 2/25) beat Sikkim 174/7 in 50 overs (Rinki Rajak 80 not out; Buley Ruchita 3/26) by four runs

Manipur 168/5 in 50 overs (Linthoingambi Rajkumari 62 not out) lost to Bihar 172/1 in 40.4 overs (Vishalakshi 81 not out, Shruti 56 not out) by nine wickets

–IANS

rkm/kr