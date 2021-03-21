Women's Senior One-dayers: Centurions Muskan, Aditi shine for UP (Round-up)

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaipur, March 20 (IANS) Centuries from Muskan Malik and Aditi helped Uttar Pradesh crush Rajasthan by 135 runs in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy in Jaipur.

Both Aditi and Muskan scored 114 each and added 215 runs for the third wicket in 42.5 overs to propel their team to a match-winning 268 for 5 wickets at KL Saini Stadium here. In reply, Rajasthan were bundled out for 133 in 47.1 overs.

In another game in Jaipur, No.3 Amanjot Kaur made an unbeaten 110 to help Chandigarh beat Maharashtra by three wickets at Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indrani Roy’s 103 not out helped Jharkhand beat Chhattisgarh by five wickets in Surat.

Medium-pacer Rameswari Naik’s six wickets for 26 helped Odisha skittle out Gujarat for 70. Odisha won by six wickets.

Haryana batter Bhawna Ohlan scored unbeaten 101 but the effort went waste as Bengal won by 90 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Challa Jhansi Laskhmi (100 not out) and Pushpa Latha (83) added 157 for the second wicket to help Andhra beat Goa by 103 runs.

Brief scores:

Group A (Surat):

ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh 174/8 in 50 overs (Shivani Krishna 56; Mamta Paswan 2/20) lost to Jharkhand 177/5 in 31.2 overs (Indrani Roy 103 not out) by five wickets

Tripura 239/5 in 50 overs (RR Saha 83 not out, Mouchaity Debnath 71) beat Hyderabad 221/9 in 50 overs (Mamtha Kanojia 83; Suravi Roy 3/34) by 18 runs

Gujarat 70/10 in 29.2 overs (Rameswari Naik 6/26) lost to Odisha 71/4 in 23 overs (Sushree Dibyadarshini 34 not out; Muskan Vasava 2/7) by six wickets

Group B (Rajkot):

Assam 133/10 in 47.5 overs (Ekta Bisht 4/13, Sneh Rana 3/19 ) lost to Railways 135/1 in 29.2 overs (MD Thirushkamini 62 not out, Mona Meshram 59 not out) by nine wickets

Uttarakhand 151/8 in 50 overs (P S Nimavat 2/14) beat Saurashtra 152/6 in 47.1 overs (M Jadeja 42) by four wickets

Bengal 259/8 in 50 overs (P P Paul 63; Shweta Sharma 3/36) beat Haryana 169/9 in 50 overs (Bhawna Ohlan 101 not out; Gouher Sultana 2/27) by 90 runs

Group C (Jaipur):

Uttar Pradesh 268/5 in 50 overs (M Malik 114, Aditi 114) beat Rajasthan 133 all out in 47.1 overs (SR Jat 41, Anjali Singh 2/19) by 135 runs

Maharashtra 212/6 wickets in 50 overs (HA Deshmukh 40, SA Lonkar 47 not out, P Guleria 2/24) lost to Chandigarh 215/7 in 49.2 overs (Amanjot Kaur 110 not out) by 3 wickets

Andhra 248/4 in 50 overs (Challa Jhansi Lakshmi 100 not out, VP Latha 83, Shikha Pandey 2/55) beat Goa 145 all out in 42.3 overs (S Pandey 44, Ghadi 36, B Anusha 3/25) by 103 runs

–IANS

kh/qma