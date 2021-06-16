Women's Test: England 162/2 against India (Tea)

Adv.

Bristol, June 16 (IANS) England added 76 runs in the second session to move to 162 for two wickets at tea interval on the first day of the one-off Test against India here on Wednesday. At the break, captain Heather Knight was batting at 47 (100 balls, 7x4s) and Natalie Sciver was on 11 (24 balls, 2x4s).

Tammy Beaumont and Heather were involved in a 71-run stand for the second wicket.

Of the two England wickets to fall, India pacer Pooja Vastrakar dismissed Lauren Winfield Hill for 35 (63 balls, 4x4s, 2x6s), just before lunch, and off-spinner Sneh Rana accounted for Tammy, the other opener, for 66 (144 balls, 6x4s).

Earlier, the teams had gone into lunch break at 86 for the loss of one wicket, thanks to a 69-run opening-wicket partnership between Tammy and Lauren.

Earlier, England women had won the toss and elected to bat.

Brief scores (Tea, Day 1):

England: 162/2 wkt in 55 overs (Tammy Beaumont 66, Lauren Winfield Hill 35, Heather Knight 47 batting, Natalie Sciver 11 batting).

–IANS

