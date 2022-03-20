Women's World Cup: Been a pleasure whenever wearing India jersey, says Jhulan on 200th ODI appearance

- Advertisement -

Auckland, March 19 (IANS) Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Saturday said it has always been a pleasure for her to wear the blue jersey whenever she got an opportunity to do so. Goswami’s words came before the start of her 200th ODI match for India against Australia in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at Eden Park.

During the match against Australia, Goswami became the first bowler and second overall in the history of women’s ODI cricket to feature in 200 matches. The first cricketer to breach the 200-appearance mark in women’s ODI cricket has been her long-time team-mate and India skipper Mithali Raj, who presented her with a special cap before the match began.

“Well, thank you so much, everyone. It’s been an honour to play for India. It’s been a pleasure, whenever I have worn this jersey. It’s always been special and I have always tried to contribute more than 100 percent whether it is on the field or off the field. Hopefully, we will do well today as well,” said Goswami in a video posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their social media handles.

Before the special cap ceremony began, opener Smriti Mandhana paid a nice tribute to Goswami on achieving a landmark in ODI cricket. “To play 200 ODIs, as a pace bowler, to play I think it is something incredible. For us, you’ve always been a motivation. Your work ethics…that is something which we have followed from day 1 since we have entered this dressing room.”

A congratulatory message to Goswami for making her 200th ODI appearance came from former India men’s off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. “200 ODI matches is quite a feat. Only the second female to achieve this. Fantastic @jhulang10. Keep it up and keep soaring higher,” tweeted Singh.

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry applauded Goswami for featuring in 200 ODIs. “An incredible achievement from a truly wonderful player and person. Congratulations @JhulanG10, we’ve been very lucky to play against you,” tweeted Perry.

“Phenomenal Views. 200th ODI match for @JhulanG10, heartily congratulated by another legend @M_Raj03. An unbelievable achievement. A warrior. A legend of the game. An inspiration to many young talents around the globe,” tweeted former India cricketer Nooshin Al Khadeer.

Goswami couldn’t make her 200th ODI appearance memorable as she finished with figures of 0/64 in 9.3 overs with Australia winning the match by six wickets.

–IANS

nr/bsk