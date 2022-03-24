Women's World Cup: Ellyse Perry to miss Bangladesh clash with back concern

- Advertisement -

Wellington, March 24 (IANS) Australia will take no risks with star all-rounder Ellyse Perry with the veteran to be sidelined for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh on Friday.

Perry suffered from back spasms during Australia’s five-wicket victory over South Africa on Tuesday, with the 31-year-old bowling just three overs before leaving the field with the issue.

While Perry has recovered well from treatment on her sore back, she will sit out Australia’s final group match against Bangladesh in Wellington on Friday.

“I don’t think we’ll look to rest any players that are available, but we certainly won’t be taking any risks with any key players,” Australia captain Meg Lanning said after the victory over South Africa.

“Obviously there’s something there. She’s a pretty tough character, so hopefully it’s nothing too serious.”

Australia are undefeated at the tournament and have already secured their place in the knockout stages. They are expecting Perry to return for the semi-finals next week.

Perry has one half-century and 146 runs from five innings at the tournament, while her spell of 3/22 against the West Indies has been the highlight of her five wickets so far at CWC22.

