Women's World Cup: Had a chat with Mithali to score 4-5 runs an over, says Yastika

Auckland, March 19 (IANS) India top-order batter Yastika Bhatia said she had a chat with skipper Mithali Raj to score four or five runs per over during their 130-run partnership against Australia in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at Eden Park.

In posting a competitive total of 277, Mithali (68) and Yastika (59) played a crucial part in setting the base for the score, especially after they were reduced to 28/2 in the first six overs.

Bhatia had shifted to three as Shafali Verma opened the innings, brought in for all-rounder Deepti Sharma. The move paid off as Bhatia played a crucial hand in stabilising India’s innings.

“Two wickets had fallen so Mithali and I had a chat to go at 4-5 runs an over and not lose a wicket. I’ve been batting at No. 3 in the past, in domestics and in Australia so it was no surprise for me when (coach Ramesh Powar) sir told me yesterday that I’d bat at No. 3,” said Bhatia in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Bhatia, who got her second ODI fifty in 77 balls, further felt that the score posted by India could be defendable and hinted that the match could go down the wire.

“(Darcie) Brown bowled really well and due to windy conditions they were finding it difficult to control their line. I think it will be a close game and it looks defendable.”

