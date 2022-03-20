Women's World Cup: I cannot describe this in words, says Nigar Sultana after historic win

- Advertisement -

Hamilton, March 14 (IANS) Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana was lost for words after her team notched up a historic first-ever ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup victory against Pakistan on Monday. Sultana promised that the tournament will have plenty more action to see from Bangladesh.

“I cannot describe this in words. This is our first-ever win in World Cups and we have made history today. We are looking forward to carrying this momentum throughout the tournament. I have seen two matches over here, where the spinners dominate, I thought if she (Fahima Khatun) could deliver her best, I could use her very well,” said Sultana in the post-match presentation ceremony.

- Advertisement -

Fargana Hoque made 71 with the bat and Fahima Khatun took three for 38 with the ball as Bangladesh held on to win by nine runs in a tense match at Seddon Park. Sidra Amin threatened to spoil Bangladesh’s day as she made a sublime 104.

But Pakistan struggled to get on top of the required run-rate as Bangladesh bowled tight lines and took seven wickets, three to Fahima Khatun, in the last ten overs to trigger jubilant scenes in the dressing room.

- Advertisement -

Sultana pointed out that Bangladesh were familiar with playing against Pakistan and that gave them the confidence to edge the Bismah Maroof-led side. “We know Pakistan very well, we played each other so many times. In the qualifier also we beat them in the last over. Winning gives us the confidence and this is the momentum we always wanted, we have a good side and already improving, we know that we are a very capable team.”

Fahima, who became the player of the match for her spell of 3/38 in eight overs, credited bowling in right areas and tight lines for Bangladesh’s historic win. “We bowled in the right areas and to the fields we set. We knew we needed dot balls and that was the target. We had the hunger to win but just played our normal game.”

- Advertisement -

“When we batted, our girls wanted to score 250-plus but fell just short. Our bowling line-up was strong and we stuck to our plan. We didn’t lose focus in the middle overs and held our own.”

Bangladesh’s next match in the tournament will be against the West Indies at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

–IANS

nr