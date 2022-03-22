Women's World Cup: It's been challenging for us, says Australia captain Meg Lanning

- Advertisement -

Hamilton, March 22 (IANS) Despite securing six wins from six matches and a semi-final spot with three games left to play, Australian women’s team captain Meg Lanning believes her team has been pushed to the limits in this tournament.

Lanning was masterful as she anchored Australia’s chase of 272, ending on 135 not out to continue her side’s unbeaten run and maintain their place at the top of the table.

The Australian bench were shown joking around, including giving the robot cam a makeover, content in the knowledge that the chase was in safe hands.

“It’s been a very challenging tournament so far. Teams are coming hard at us when we’re batting, (they’re) trying to take some early wickets and put us under pressure. They’ve been able to do that at times. We’ve been able to bat our way through that and post decent scores. That has been a really important part of our team — to make sure if it’s not a couple people’s day at the top of the order, that we’ve still got enough firepower there,” Lanning said after scoring a century that handed South Africa their first defeat of the tournament.

“The batters have had to work really hard. It’s not easy out there with the new ball. You’ve got to get through that period. You can cash in at the back end but you’ve got to be there to be able to do that,” she said.

Asked about the team’s reaction when she was in the middle, Lanning said, “I think as a team we’re quite relaxed, I think we’re switched on when we need to be and we enjoy cricket. We enjoy being around each other. And I think that’s the best part of this team. I think when you see the bench in a relaxed sort of mindset. I think that sort of puts you at ease out in the middle.”

–IANS

inj/bsk