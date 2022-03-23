Women's World Cup: Need to stick to our basics; play to our strengths, says Bismah

- Advertisement -

Christchurch, March 23 (IANS) After their first win in the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup against the West Indies, Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof stated that her team will stick to the basics of the game and play to their plus points against defending champions England.

With four losses out of five matches, Pakistan are virtually out of the tournament but have a chance to finish their campaign on a high if they cause an upset win over England at Hagley Oval.

“They are a good side, we know they have many good players who can win matches for them. We just need to stick to our basics. We’re planning to play to our strengths and what potential we have to stay in the process and then see what the result will be tomorrow,” said Maroof in the pre-match virtual press conference.

Talking further about the basics Pakistan want to execute against England, Maroof explained, “We have to be really doing our best to stay right and on the key moments, we need to capitalise on that. When batting, we need partnerships and finish the game; that is important for our team.”

Pakistan’s eight-wicket win over the West Indies was also their first World Cup win after 13 years and Maroof was one relieved captain after close losses to South Africa and Bangladesh. “First of all, I felt a sigh of relief, we were under pressure and it’s good to have a win. We just need to get this momentum forward and we’re looking forward to the two matches, starting with tomorrow.”

Maroof brushed off suggestions that Pakistan had thoughts of stopping England from reaching the semifinals of the World Cup.

“We are not thinking about that. It is just that we are focusing on our team. We need to carry this momentum forward and were waiting for this for a long time. So, we don’t want to lose this momentum.”

–IANS

nr/akm