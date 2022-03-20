Women's World Cup: Unfortunately, we could not play full 50 overs, says Jhulan Goswami

- Advertisement -

Mount Maunganui, March 16 (IANS) Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Wednesday admitted that not batting for their full quota of 50 overs was one of the main reasons in the four-wicket loss to defending champions England at Bay Oval.

Pushed into batting first, India never got going and slumped to 134 all out. In reply, England chased down the total with 112 balls to spare and four wickets in hand.

- Advertisement -

“Our plan was to play 300 balls but unfortunately, we could not play full 50 overs. We had to suffer the consequences as our target was 240-250. At this ground on par, if we had got 240-250, we could have definitely restricted them.”

“But in cricket, some days are like this, you plan well but things don’t work your way. You have to understand that we are playing England, who have done well in the past few years. But unfortunately, today, we could not execute our plan properly,” said Goswami in the post-match virtual press conference.

- Advertisement -

India’s batting in the World Cup has been on an extreme up-and-down graph. When they batted their 50 overs, they won against Pakistan and West Indies despite suffering wobbles of 114 for six and 78 for three respectively. When they don’t bat their 50 overs, they tend to be on the losing side, just like the 62-run loss to New Zealand or Wednesday’s defeat to England.

But Goswami has backed her team to make a strong comeback against Australia at Auckland on Saturday. “This World Cup, every match is very much important and it is not easy, one can’t predict. Definitely, we will have to bounce back when you are playing against one of the best teams in the world. But we will have to recollect everything and have some few days. We will definitely sort it out whatever things are there and will try to go out there and play positive cricket.”

- Advertisement -

Goswami, who became the first bowler in women’s ODI cricket to take 250 scalps with the wicket of opener Tammy Beaumont, signed off by praising the young pacers Meghna Singh and Pooja Vastrakar for their figures of three for 26 and one for 22 respectively.

“Meghna and Pooja bowled really well. Whenever they got an opportunity, they tried to give a breakthrough. What was planned was there and we were able to execute it. That’s why we were able to take six (seven) wickets. Both of them bowled brilliantly today.”

–IANS

nr/inj