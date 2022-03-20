Women's World Cup: Would have liked for a few wickets in the power-play, says Yastika

- Advertisement -

Auckland, March 19 (IANS) India top-order batter Yastika Bhatia on Saturday admitted that her team would have liked to pick some wickets in power-play while defending 277 against Australia in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

At Eden Park on Saturday, India took their defence of 277 to the final over but Australia finished off the chase in the first three balls with six wickets in hand. In power-play, India conceded nine boundaries as Australia raced to 67/0 in that phase, compared to India’s 39/2.

“It was a defendable total. Credit to the Australian batters for the way they started. Healy and Haynes started very aggressively. We would have liked for a few wickets in the power-play. That would have turned the game. But they played really well,” said Yastika in the post-match press conference.

Yastika also acknowledged that India could have brought more fielders in the point region when Meg Lanning was beginning her stay at the crease. In her knock of 97, Lanning scored heavily through the point region, amassing 44 runs from that area with the cut being her productive shot of the day whenever Indian bowlers gave width.

“We could have tried that earlier to keep two point fielders. But she was still scoring throughout the region. Even in the on-side, she was getting runs and we had to take one fielder there. Our plan was in bowling stump to stump; we had kept field for that. But she was still finding a way to hit at point. We could have kept it earlier but we kept field according to the plan we had.”

With the bat, Yastika was back at her number three spot and made 59 off 83 balls, including six boundaries and was involved in a 130-run stand with captain Mithali Raj (68). “The ball was swinging quite a bit and Australian pacers were making use of the wicket. Our conversation was that we have to stay on the wicket and get at least 4-5 runs (pre over) and make sure that we don’t lose another wicket over there and carry the innings to 30-40 overs,” stated Yastika.

Asked about the adjustment made to batting at three after opening in the tournament, Yastika remarked, “Just one thing sir told me that ‘don’t play too aggressive. Just play your normal game, not over-aggressive. Just take responsibility for the team and play.’ That’s what he said to me and it is what I made the adjustments in my game.”

Yastika signed off by saying that making use of Harmanpreet Kaur’s part-time off-spin as the sixth bowling option could come into play in future matches. “Harry di is bowling in the nets. We had it in our mind that we can use Harry di in the middle overs. But I don’t know about what the captain had in her mind. But we will see in the future matches if we need Harry di, she can bowl.”

–IANS

nr/bsk